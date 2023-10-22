Galway Bay FM

22 October 2023

Local Sports Clubs in Ballinasloe invited to sign up for Community Champions Campaign

Local Sports Clubs in and around Ballinasloe are now being invited to sign up for the community champions campaign which will commence on the 1st of November.

The Community Champions campaign was launched by Ballinasloe Credit Union and is designed to be as accessible as possible.

If a member of Ballinasloe Credit Union is looking to access a personal loan or open a current account and decides to use Ballinasloe Credit Union, as part of their application process they can choose to make a donation to a local sports club of their choice.

The closing date for clubs to register is 31st October

for more information visit www.ballinasloecreditunion.ie

