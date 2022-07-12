Local Sinn Fein TD says Government record speaks for itself ahead of no-confidence vote

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local Sinn Fein TD says the Government’s record speaks for itself – ahead of a vote of no-confidence in the Government.

Despite losing it’s majority, the Government is expected to survive the vote later.

It’s after a number of suspended coalition TD’s, as well as independent deputies, confirmed they would vote in support of the Government.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Deputy Claire Kerran was asked if Sinn Fein could really deliver on what it promises, if it were to lead a new Government.

This was her response: