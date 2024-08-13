Local Sinn Fein Councillor says upcoming election not about “who can promise the most” on housing

The upcoming General Election will not be about “who can promise the most” on housing – at least not when it comes to Sinn Fein.

That’s according to Athenry/Oranmore Councillor Louis O’ Hara.

Speaking to Galway Talks, he was insistent that Sinn Fein’s plan to deliver 50 thousand affordable homes within five years can be achieved.

It’s as the party is preparing to publish a fully costed new housing plan in the coming weeks.

Councillor O’ Hara said the Government’s plan to date has proven to be a complete failure.