Local senators mark 100 years of Seanad

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local senators have today marked the 100th anniversary of the Seanad.

Today’s session saw the unveiling of individual portraits of female Senators throughout the history of the house, as well as a photo montage photo of all female Senators.

Since its first meeting in Leinster House on December 11th 1922, the Seanad has reflected a broad range of views.

The Seanad100 programme of public lectures, exhibitions and initiatives aims to capture this diversity of perspectives, causes and changes to Irish life that Senators used their office to champion.