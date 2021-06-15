Local senators make strong contributions to Seanad debate on gender pay gap

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local Senators Aisling Dolan and Pauline O’ Reilly have given spirited speeches in the Seanad during a debate on the gender pay gap.

It’s as the house is debating new laws that would require companies to publish details of the gender pay gap in their organisation.

The measures would initially apply to businesses of more than 250 employees – and eventually to all companies employing 50 people or more.

Addressing Minister for Equality Roderic O’Gorman, Senator Aisling Dolan pointed out that the gender pay gap has been addressed in other EU countries:

Meanwhile, Senator Pauline O’ Reilly said we shouldn’t be relying on our justice system to vindicate the rights of women in the workplace: