Local senator vents frustration over new emergency department at UHG during Oireachtas meeting

From Galway Bay FM newsroom-A local senator has vented his frustration during a meeting of the Oireachtas Health Committee over a lack of answers on a new Emergency Department at UHG.

Senator Sean Kyne asked HSE Chief Paul Reid when a planning application will be lodged for the long-awaited project.

The issue has been raised repeatedly in the Dáil and Seanad for several years, though little clarity has been offered as to when an application might be made.

Senator Kyne was unable to contain his frustration when there was still no further information available at this week’s meeting.