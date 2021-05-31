Local senator uses Seanad to highlight issues with planning system

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local senator Sean Kyne has spoken in the Seanad of the urgent need to deliver speedier decision making in Ireland’s planning system.

He said the current lengthy time frames – often due to repeat legal challenges – are making many projects highly expensive or in some cases, non-viable.

He pointed out that these delays are not only heavily impacting private applications, but also costing the state and local authorities.

Senator Kyne cited the lengthy process which scuppered the original Galway City Outer Bypass, as well as the controversial planned Apple data centre in Athenry.

He also noted that in the case of housing, it’s making homes far more expensive due to the added cost, as well as impacts on their delivery.

Addressing the Seanad, Senator Kyne accepted the planning process must always be fair – but said a far more efficient system is needed.

