Local senator uses Seanad to criticize ‘inappropriately light’ sentences for serial burglars

Galway Bay FM newsroom- A local senator has used the Seanad to highlight an alleged trend of inappropriately light sentencing for those who repeatedly commit burglary.

Senator Ollie Crowe cited the case of a man sentenced to five years in prison for a string of offenses, including burgling the home of an 83 year old woman in Galway City while she was home.

However, he argued that it doesn’t seem like much of a deterrent considering the convicted will be likely released long before that.

Senator Crowe said sentencing should reflect the fact that invasions of this kind can leave people terrified in their own homes.