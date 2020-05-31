Local Senator urges government to help construction workers left in limbo over safe passes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local Senator has raised serious concerns over the large number of construction workers who cannot return to work because their safe passes have expired.

It’s understood that while there is provision for workers whose passes expired after March 1st this year to return to work, many workers have passes that expired prior to that date.

Meanwhile, those who need to renew their license can’t get one at present because training courses are not running due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Fianna Fail Senator Eugene Murphy says construction workers across Galway and Roscommon have been left in limbo by this oversight.

It comes as construction work has resumed in the past two weeks under phase one of the government’s roadmap to reopen the country.

Senator Murphy says there must be a way to allow these workers return to work.