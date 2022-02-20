Local senator urges Government to “do away” with paper passport applications

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A local senator has urged the Government to “do away” with paper applications for passports.

Raising the matter in the Seanad, Senator Sean Kyne said online applications account for 90 percent of all applications.

He noted the current “Passport Express” service is anything but, and the online process is the real express service in practice.

Senator Kyne acknowledged there are many older people, or those who are not tech-savvy, that prefer the paper application.

But he argued there are easy solutions available.

