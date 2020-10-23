Local Senator urges Agriculture Minister to allow small number of buyers back into the marts

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local Senator is urging the Agriculture Minister to allow a small number of buyers back into the marts

With Level 5 restrictions in place, marts have had to return to online sales only.

Roscommon/Galway Fianna Fáil Senator Eugene Murphy says the ban on buyers attending the sales is detrimental to the process and will result affect the prices that sellers can achieve.

There are also concerns that weak broadband in some areas and the challenges of the online system will unfairly impact on elderly farmers.

Senator Murphy says he has made Minister Charlie McConalogue aware that the online only approach is not suitable for many Galway farmers – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…