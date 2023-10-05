Local senator takes aim at Department of Education over failure to install solar panels on schools

Share story:

Local senator Pauline O’ Reilly is taking aim at the Department of Education over its failure to install solar panels on school roofs.

The Green Party chair says the Climate Action Fund allocated €50m for the works, which she classes as relatively straight forward.

Senator O’ Reilly is pointing out that one year later, not one public school has a solar panel installed.

Senator O’ Reilly told the Oireachtas Committee on Education that she cannot understand the delays.