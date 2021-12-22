Local senator says secondary school cycle should be modelled on transition year

From the Galway Bay Newsroom- A local senator has told an Oireachtas education committee that every year of secondary school should be treated like transition year.

Senator Pauline O’ Reilly was contributing to a discussion on Leaving Cert reform, apprenticeships, further education requirements, and career paths.

She said one of the main reasons people are not picking up apprenticeships is that the school system teaches them a very academic way of approaching life.

Senator O’ Reilly argued transition year allows them to practice what adult life is really like – and should be expanded.