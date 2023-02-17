Local Senator says “rotten corruption” at Inland Fisheries Ireland “worthy of a film”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local Senator Sean Kyne is claiming that “rotten corruption” at Inland Fisheries Ireland is “worthy of a film”.

It’s after Minister Eamon Ryan dismissed the board of IFI in recent days.

That’s sparked the ire of Senator Kyne, who says the board members are being conveniently scapegoated and ‘vilified’.

Speaking under privilege in the Seanad, he outlined how there’s a live investigation into complaints made against senior management.

He claimed the IFI is being run as a “fiefdom”, and capital spending was pushed through without the required approval of the board.

And he alleged that Minister Ryan was deliberately misadvised, in order to “get rid” of the board.