Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new bill that aims to strengthen the law around sexual offences, consent and protections for victims of abuse and trafficking is long overdue.

That’s according to Local senator and Green Party chair Pauline O’ Reilly, who played a role in drafting the legislation.

The changes could also see anyone providing character references for people convicted of sexual offences being cross examined in court.

Senator O’ Reilly says that’s an important aspect of the bill.