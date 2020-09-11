Local senator says Oireachtas sittings in the Convention Centre are a waste of taxpayers’ money

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local Fianna Fáil senator claims taxpayers’ money has been wasted by holding Oireachtas sittings in the Convention Centre.

It cost 500,000 euro to accommodate the Dáil and Seanad there between the end of June and the end of July.

The new figures have been released under the Freedom of Information Act.

For social distancing, sittings have taken place in the centre when all members need to be present for a vote.

Senator Eugene Murphy is criticising the cost – you can hear what he has to say on Galway Bay fm news on the hour…