Local senator says merging of Limerick and Athlone ITs will benefit East Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local senator says the newly announced merger of Limerick and Athlone ITs to form a new technological university will have a huge impact on East Galway.

Senator Aisling Dolan says the new expanded institution will offer greater support for the social and economic needs of the wider region.

The new TU is expected to cater for a student population of around 15 thousand across six campuses in Athlone, Limerick, Clonmel, Ennis and Thurles.

Senator Dolan says it’ll also link in strongly with further education courses and apprenticeships – and could lead to the creation of additional outreach courses in Ballinasloe and other parts of the west.

Senator Dolan believes the new TU will attract more investment from SMEs, multinationals and start-ups across the West and midlands…

