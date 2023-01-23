Local Senator says 18 hour water outage on the Old Tuam road “unacceptable”

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A local Fianna Fáil senator says the 18 hour water outage on the Old Tuam road over the weekend was “unacceptable”.

Senator Ollie Crowe explains there was a water outage from approximately 2am Saturday morning until 8pm Sunday evening, following a mains disruption on the Tuam Road.

Areas impacted by the water outage included the Tuam Road, Cemetery Cross, Riverside Industrial Estate, Múllán Mór, Liosban Industrial Estate and surrounding areas in County Galway.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Senator Crowe says a “lack of communication and co-ordination” between Irish Water and Galway City Council didn’t help the situation: