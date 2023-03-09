Local Senator rejects criticism over plans to allow first refusal for renters

Galway Bay FM newsroom – Local Senator, and Green Party Chairperson, Pauline O’Reilly, has rejected criticism from a party colleague over plans to allow first refusal for renters.

Deputy Neasa Hourigan had suggested the proposal could intensify evictions, if landlords rushed to sell before any new rules are introduced.

Pressure remains on the government in the wake of the decision to lift the ban on evictions from the end of the month.

Senator Pauline O Reilly does not agree with Deputy Hourigan: