Local Senator raises strange case of how Brexit affecting Irish bee population

Galway Bay fm news – A local Senator has raised an unusual case of how the Irish bee population could be significantly impacted by Brexit.

Senator Eugene Murphy told the Seanad a man is currently attempting to import 15 million bees from Italy to the UK.

However, due issues relating to Brexit, he said this man is instead attemping to bring the bees to Northern Ireland.

Senator Murphy said the Irish Bee Keepers Association is afraid these bees could be carrying a disease that commonly affects Italian bees.

And he warned there could be serious consequences if these bees have the disease and end up on the island of Ireland…

