Local Senator raises lack of commitment to community centre funding in NDP

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local Senator Sean Kyne has raised concerns over the lack of commitment to funding for new community centres in the revised National Development Plan.

Speaking in the Seanad, Senator Sean Kyne acknowleged there is some funding for community centres – but it is for the upgrading of existing centres.

He pointed out that there are many large communities across the country that desperately need a centre, but there is no central fund available.

Fine Gael Senator Kyne argued these are crucial pieces of infrastructure and something must be done…

