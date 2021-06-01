Local senator questions why local authorities aren’t spending allocated funding

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local senator has used the Seanad to question why local authorities nationwide are failing to spend certain funds allocated to them by Government.

Senator Pauline O’ Reilly welcomed today’s announcement of €6m funding for outdoor play facilities to encourage children and families to spend the summer outdoors.

But she said there also clearly needs to be greater investment in outdoor recreational facilities for older young people.

Senator O’ Reilly cited the recent large crowds that gathered across the city during the fine weather at the weekend.

She pointed out that many local authorities still have not spent funds allocated to them under the July Stimulus Package.

Addressing the chamber, Senator O’ Reilly said we should be following up to establish why these funds are not being used.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news.