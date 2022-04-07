Local Senator lambasts proposed amendments to bill on abortion safe access zones

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A local senator has this afternoon lambasted “nonsensical” amendments to a bill that aims to provide safe access zones at facilities offering abortion services.

Senator Pauline O’ Reilly was contributing to a debate in the Seanad on the Safe Access to Termination of Pregnancy Services Bill 2021.

It seeks to establish safe access zones of 100m around premises that provide abortion and contraception services.

Several amendments were put forward this afternoon, including one from Senators Sharon Keogan and Rónán Mullen that aimed to exclude indoor areas from the bill.

Senator Mullen claimed the bill would be far too restrictive of free speech.

However Senator O Reilly – along with several others – dismissed the claim and examples given as nonsense.

Another amendment sought to allow prayer within 100 metres of a facility offering abortion or contraception services – and Senator O’ Reilly was equally unimpressed.

Following a lengthy debate, the Safe-access zones legislation has been passed in the Seanad.