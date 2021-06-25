Local senator invites Transport Minister to debate rail line between Athenry and Claremorris

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local Senator Ollie Crowe is urging Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to attend a Seanad debate on the Western Rail Corridor.

Addressing the chamber this week, he raised the possible extension of the line from Athenry to Claremorris.

He said there is a “myth” out there that the project would be too expensive, and journey times would be too long compared to other transport options.

Senator Crowe cited a recent independent report by campaign group “West on Track”, which found there was a strong business case for the line.

The study by economist Dr. John Bradley is seen as a direct counter to the key findings of a separate Government commissioned report published in January.

That report found there was no case to be made for a service between Athenry and Claremorris, for either passenger or freight transport.

Senator Ollie Crowe suggested that Minister Eamon Ryan appear in the Seanad for a debate on the issue.

