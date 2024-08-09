9 August 2024

Local Senator insists Government will continue to support once-off rural housing

Once-off rural housing developments will continue to be supported by the Government.

That’s according to local Fianna Fáil Senator Ollie Crowe.

Last year an expert panel called on the Government to place restrictions on once-off rural housing.

Senator Crowe argues the newest National Planning Framework does not contain major changes on rural housing.

He claims once-off housing is vital for rural communities to thrive.

