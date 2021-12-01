Local Senator highlights “financial barriers” to schools installing Covid-19 filtering equipment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local senator has used the Seanad to highlight the “financial barriers” stopping schools from installing filtering equipment to combat Covid-19.

Senator Pauline O Reilly said it was a very difficult morning for many families as they had to tell children they would have to wear masks into school.

Green Party Senator O’ Reilly said a report from an expert group advised the use of HEPA filters – but very little has happened in schools nationwide.

