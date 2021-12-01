Local Senator highlights difficulty in encouraging climate action when peat being imported from “halfway around world”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local senator has told the Seanad of the difficulties in encouraging Irish society to embrace climate action when peat is being imported from half way around the world.

Senator Sean Kyne was contributing to a debate on the second stage of the Horticultural Peat (Temporary Measures) Bill 2021.

It aims to create a special category of peat extraction for use in the domestic horticulture sector which has been struggling since Bórd na Móna ending harvesting from bogs last year.

However the Government has indicated it will be opposing the bill amid concern over legal issues.

Senator Kyne argued it’s hard to explain to the average person why we’re now importing peat from as far away as Asia.