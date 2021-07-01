Local senator criticises “red tape” blocking solar panels in schools

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway senator has strongly criticised the “red tape” that is preventing solar panels from being installed in schools across the country.

Senator Pauline O’ Reilly was contributing to a Seanad debate on a new Bill which aims to make the process easier for schools and public buildings.

Introducing the Bill, she said contrary to what is said, Ireland does have sun – but it does not have solar panels to make best use of it.

She said under the current system, it is almost impossible for schools and public buildings to install solar panels.

Senator O’ Reilly noted she had recently visited one of the few schools that have managed to erect solar panels after a very difficult process.

