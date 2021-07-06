Local senator criticises locking of GAA coverage behind paid subscriptions

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local senator has used the Seanad to highlight the issue of some GAA games being unavailable on free-to-air television.

Senator Ollie Crowe told the chamber that millions are being deprived of our national sports due to a broadcasting deal struck in 2014.

Some of these people, he argued, have dedicated countless hours to their clubs and the development of the sport.

He pointed out that while many people cannot afford to pay for Sky Sports, in other cases, it’s also not available in facilities such as nursing homes.

Senator Crowe said the situation is completely wrong and the GAA must return to being available for all Irish people.

