From Galway Bay fm newsroom- A Local senator has received confirmation that the lights at Carnmore Cross will be fixed by two o’clock this afternoon.

The lights have been out of action since Thursday, with Senator Ollie Crowe describing it as an ‘extremely dangerous’ situation.

Meanwhile, Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic collision at Carnmore Cross Sunday evening- no injuries were reported.

Senator Crowe says the issue was raised at a meeting of Galway County Council today: