Local Senator concerned over lack of funding for PE programmes in primary schools

A local Senator has raised concerns over an apparent lack of funding for PE courses for young children in primary school.

Fianna Fail Senator Ollie Crowe says some schools, which have offered “fundamental movement” programmes for years, are now finding it difficult to access funding for instructors.

Speaking in the Seanad, he said they’ve been very popular with the schools, the pupils and their parents – and it’s vitally important they continue.



