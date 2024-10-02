Galway Bay FM

2 October 2024

~1 minutes read

Local Senator concerned over lack of funding for PE programmes in primary schools

Share story:
Local Senator concerned over lack of funding for PE programmes in primary schools

A local Senator has raised concerns over an apparent lack of funding for PE courses for young children in primary school.

Fianna Fail Senator Ollie Crowe says some schools, which have offered “fundamental movement” programmes for years, are now finding it difficult to access funding for instructors.

Speaking in the Seanad, he said they’ve been very popular with the schools, the pupils and their parents – and it’s vitally important they continue.

 

Share story:

Vodafone to switch off 3G in County Galway

Vodafone is set to switch off 3G in County Galway – following the recent switching off of the service in Galway City. From October, 3G will no longe...

Budget 2025 - recapping the most significant announcements

The budget will be €8.3bn of new money overall – that’s a growth of 6.9 percent on last year. Let’s look at some at of today’s bigger an...

Calls for part of €13 billion Apple tax payment be spent on groundwork for Ardaun development on east of city

Some of €13 billion owed by Apple to the Irish government should be used to lay the groundwork for the long-awaited Ardaun development on the east side ...

Gardaí investigate two serious incidents of criminal damage in Bohermore

Gardaí are investigating two serious incidents of criminal damage in Bohermore in a three-day period. They’re seeking the public’s help in th...