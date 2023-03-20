Local senator calls out Tánaiste’s comments on home-schooling

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local senator has called out comments made by the Tánaiste in relation to home schooling in Ireland.

Micheal Martin suggested that home-schooling should not be allowed in Ireland.

As a former chair of a home schooling organisation and a primary school, Senator Pauline O’Reilly says many people are home-schooled because of problems with the school system itself, or because of bullying.

Senator O’Reilly adds the Tánaiste must show understanding, regardless of whether young people are home-schooled or not