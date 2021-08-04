Local Senator calls on Katherine Zappone not to accept role of UN Special Envoy

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local Senator has called on Katherine Zappone not to accept the role of UN Special Envoy.

It comes after she held an event for 50 people, including the Tánaiste, at the Merrion Hotel in Dublin.

The hotel is insisting the event was Covid compliant.

It was held less than a week before Ms Zappone was appointed a Special Envoy by the Government.

Local Fianna Fáil Senator Eugene Murphy says the news has gone down very badly in his party.

