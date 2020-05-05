Local Senator calls on government to reopen hardware stores this weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local Senator Eugene Murphy has called on the government to allow hardware stores and garden centres to reopen this weekend.

Under the government’s roadmap for reopening businesses, hardware stores and garden centres are due to reopen on the 18th of May.

However, the Fianna Fáil Senator says this delay doesn’t make sense when multi-national supermarkets are able to sell the same products.

He says a number of outlets in Galway have raised concerns over the welfare of their businesses.

Senator Murphy says as long as stores adhere to social distancing guidelines, they should be allowed to resume business.