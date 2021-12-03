Local senator calls for urgent establishment of National Diabetes Register

Galway Bay FM newsroom- A local senator has told the Seanad there is an urgent need for progress on the establishment of a National Diabetes Register.

Senator Aisling Dolan cited recent data which shows that 1 in 10 people globally is living with the disease, and it’s one of the top 10 leading causes of death.

However, she pointed out that because Ireland has no national register like other countries, it’s difficult to know the numbers affected here or provide targeted support.

Speaking in response, Minister Anne Rabbitte acknowledged that the absence of a register represents a barrier to improving care for individuals living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

She offered that a register, along with other disease-specific registers, is currently being considered as part of a wider review of Ireland’s health information strategy.

Senator Dolan argued the situation presented particular difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic.