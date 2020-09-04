Local Senator calls for new rules for Community Employment Scheme due to Covid-19 impact

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local Senator Seán Kyne has called for the rules governing the Community Employment Scheme to be changed due to the impact of Covid-19.

The Community Employment programme is designed to help people who are long-term unemployed to get back to work by offering part-time and temporary placements in jobs based within local communities.

Under current rules, participants are limited to three years in a role – with a three year extension available to participants who avail of a social welfare scheme for a further 12 months.

Senator Kyne is calling for the three year limit to be extended after the Covid-19 lockdown caused businesses to shut down across the country.

He says the extension would reassure the scheme participants.

To hear more from Senator Kyne, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the newsroom..