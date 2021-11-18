Local senator calls for introduction of nintey-minute transport fare in Galway City

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local senator Pauline O’ Reilly is calling for a new ninety-minute transport fare being introduced in Dublin to be expanded to Galway City.

The revamping of the fare system will allow passengers free transfer between Dublin Bus, Luas and most DART and commuter rail services within 90 minutes of initial touch on.

Raising the matter in the Seanad, Senator O’Reilly argued there’s no reason why such a scheme couldn’t be rolled out in every city.

She argued initiatives like these are what’s needed everywhere if we really want people to get onboard with a climate friendly future.