Local senator calls for establishment of single fund for development of community centres

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local senator is calling for the establishment of a single fund for the development of community and sports centres.

Addressing the Seanad, Senator Sean Kyne acknowleged there are many good funding streams available for community, sport and leisure activities.

However, he said one of the groups in the community he has difficulty advising are those looking to build a sports or community centre.

He said while smaller scale projects can be funded under the LEADER programme, for the larger projects valued at between €3m and €5m, there is no one Government department to go to.

Senator Kyne cited ongoing difficulties in securing funding for community centres in Moycullen and Newcastle in the city.

He argued there needs to be a centralised fund to ensure these vital projects can be progressed: