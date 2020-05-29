Local Senator announces €4.7 million stability fund for Irish summer colleges

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish summer colleges in Galway are set to benefit from a share of a €4.7 million stability fund.

That’s according to outgoing Gealtacht Minister and Galway Senator Sean Kyne who announced the financial package today.

He says the allocation is being provided as a specific once-off measure, with the overall objective of ensuring the ongoing viability of the sector.

Under the scheme, up to €3.1 million will go towards supporting the colleges in refunding fees and deposits to parents.

Meanwhile, a further €1.6 million is being allocated towards offsetting losses incurred by up to 700 certified Gaeltacht householders who normally keep students during the summer months.

The measure follows the cancellation, in April, of Irish summer college courses by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht in the interest of public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senator Kyne told Galway Talks it’s vital that Irish colleges and accommodation providers are supported at this difficult time.

To hear from Senator Kyne, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..