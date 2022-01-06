Local senator and Green Party Chair “fully supports” challenges against Ring Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Chair of the Green Party, local Senator Pauline O’ Reilly, says she fully supports any challenges that may be taken against the Galway City Ring Road.

The project – currently estimated to cost almost €1bn – was given the green light by An Bord Pleanála in early December.

Last month, Green Party Deputy Brian Leddin drew considerable flak from local politicians when he told the Dáil the road – if constructed – would amount to an “act of vandalism”.

Senator O’ Reilly says it’s no secret that she made a submission against the current Ring Road project and she questions if the approval took into account the Government’s latest climate action plans.

Senator O’ Reilly spoke to FYI Galway to outline why she would support any appeal.