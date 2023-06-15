Local retained firefighters vow to keep action going until resolution is found

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government is being warned that there could be mass resignations among the fire service next week.

It comes amid an ongoing row over pay for retained firefighters, with strike action earmarked for next week.

There were heated scenes in the Dáil this afternoon as Government Ministers clashed with opposition members on the issue.

Sarah Slevin was in the city this afternoon to speak to local firefighters on the picket line.

Meanwhile, in the Dáil, local TD Claire Kerrane questioned where the Government sees all of this ending up.

She said firefighters don’t want to be on the picket lines but have been forced into this situation by an extremely disrespectful Government.