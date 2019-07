Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Local residents are opposing plans for the extension of a fuel station in Salthill.

Galway City Council granted planning permission to Maxol Limited in May for the demolition of outbuildings and the extension of the Maxol Service Station at Whitestrand.

The single storey extension would facilitate a new deli with seating and an off-license.

