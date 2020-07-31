Local residents claim city council breached their constitutional rights in purchasing Kiltulla property

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents in Kiltulla and the surrounding area have claimed that Galway City Council have breached their constitutional rights in purchasing a house in the area.

The property, which is located outside of the city’s boundary, was purchased earlier this year for use as social housing, leading to significant anger among residents and local elected representatives.

County councillors have called on their city counterparts to cease all works being carried out on the site and a public protest took place at the property yesterday.

According to a local representative group, a freedom of information request has shown that Galway City Council have breached the price limit set for purchasing social housing by 100 thousand euro.

A spokesperson for the local residents says the purchase has breached their constitutional rights for holding their local representatives to account over local issues.

