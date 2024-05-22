22 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Local residents call for more zebra crossings along Salthill prom

Share story:
Local residents call for more zebra crossings along Salthill prom

There are calls for additional zebra crossings to be installed along the promenade in Salthill.

City West Councillor Clodagh Higgins says Salthill is a key location for pedestrians, and the road safety infrastructure needs to reflect that.

The Fine Gael Councillor says residents in the Rockbarton area in particular have long been advocating for more crossings.

Councillor HIggins says residents want improved safety without hindering traffic flow:

Share story:

HSE reps to attend Loughrea meeting on reopening of Day Care Centre

Representatives from the HSE are expected to attend a public meeting in Loughrea tomorrow in relation to the reopening of the local Day Care Centre. The a...

€7m funding announced for University of Galway flagship medical device programme

Seven million euro in funding has been announced for a flagship medical device programme at University of Galway. The BioInnovate programme educates and t...

Government funding for Headford, An Cheathrú Rua and Oranmore under Town Support Fund

Three towns in Galway will receive €10,000 each in funding to support community developments and projects, The combined €30,000 will help support Head...

Two days of road resurfacing works to get underway tomorrow on the R353 at Ballinakill

Two days of road resurfacing works will get underway tomorrow on the R353 at Ballinakill As a result this section of the road will be temporally closed to...