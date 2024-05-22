Local residents call for more zebra crossings along Salthill prom

There are calls for additional zebra crossings to be installed along the promenade in Salthill.

City West Councillor Clodagh Higgins says Salthill is a key location for pedestrians, and the road safety infrastructure needs to reflect that.

The Fine Gael Councillor says residents in the Rockbarton area in particular have long been advocating for more crossings.

Councillor HIggins says residents want improved safety without hindering traffic flow: