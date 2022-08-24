Local reps demand Education Minister resolve school transport mess of her own making

GBFM newsroom – Local representatives are demanding the Education Minister immediately intervenes to tackle the school transport fiasco.

Deputy Sean Canney argues the situation has been created solely by her department due to a complete lack of forward planning.

It comes as thousands of families are still waiting to hear if their children will be given a seat, following a huge surge in demand after Government announced it was waiving transport fees.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Independent Deputy Canney says with school just weeks away, families across Galway are at their wits end.

And Fine Gael Councillor David Collins agrees that the scheme was not thought through.