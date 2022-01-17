Local representatives support campaign by students from an East Galway secondary school for hybrid leaving cert model this year.

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

A number of local representatives have lent their support to a campaign by students from an East Galway secondary school for the Government to reconsider a hybrid leaving cert model this year.

This year’s Leaving Cert is due to return to the old model in place before the pandemic.

Earlier today 38 Leaving Cert students at St. Cuan’s College, Castleblakeney used their 40 minute lunch break to hold a demonstration in a bid to highlight the level of student unease about the model proposed for the upcoming final State exam.

Today’s demonstration comes as a survey of nearly 19,000 students by the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union of Leaving Certificate students showed 68 per cent of Leaving Cert students want a hybrid exam this year.

Head Girl at St. Cuan’s College Aoife Gormally says COVID-19 related absences continue to have an impact on final year students preparing for exams.

Students from St. Cuan’s College were joined by a number of public representatives including Roscommon Galway Sinn Féin TD Claire Kirrane.

Deputy Kirrane says students are making their voices heard and it’s time that the Education Minister listened to their requests.