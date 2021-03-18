Local politicians urge Galway schools to apply for funding from the newly launched Safe Routes to School Programme

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – One million euro a day is being spent on improving walking and cycling infrastructure, according to a government minister.

The Safe Routes to School Programme was launched today and aims to work with the Green Schools initiative and local authorities to improve walking and cycling routes to school.

Minister of State for Road Transport and Logistics Hildegarde Naughton is calling on primary and secondary schools to engage with the programme.

Galway based Green party Senator O Reilly is also urging all Galway schools to apply for funding.

Senator O’Reilly says this initiative could not have come at a better time, following a letter sent this month by 28 school principals in Galway which called for more action on access and exit to schools.

She says the initiative aims to alleviate congestion at the school gates and increase the number of students who walk or cycle to school by providing walking and cycling facilities.