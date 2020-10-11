Local politician calls for action to be taken against anti-mask protestors

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A local politician is calling for action to be taken against anti-mask protestors.

Speaking in the Seanad this week, Fianna Fail Senator Eugene Murphy questioned the morality and reasoning behind these marches.

The former Roscommon/Galway TD has described the demonstrations as shocking and is appealing to the public not to take part in them.

It comes as so-called anti-mask protests have been taking place around the country in recent weeks, including one at Eyre Square in the city on Friday and several high profile ones in Dublin.

Speaking in the Seanad, Senator Murphy says the Government must act urgently to stop these protests.