From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Works from local poets will be showcased during a series of events in public in Gort this weekend to mark World Poetry Day.

The Ploughed Field Collective poetry group is launching its first publication of poetry, while also hosting readings and poetry slams in the town.

Tomorrow (Sunday April 30th) the event wraps up with a poetry reading at The River Walk in Gort.

Justin McDermott, outlines what the group hopes to achieve: