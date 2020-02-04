Local performers involvement in major Galway 2020 event threatened if insurance issues not resolved

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Difficulties in finding insurance may cause up to 150 Irish performers to pull out of a major Galway 2020 event that would see hundreds of people cross the River Corrib on a high wire.

Wires Crossed – A Balancing Act for Europe will see 400 performers from around Europe cross the River Corrib over 34 hours in an event designed to reclaim the river’s association with suicide.

The organisation behind the event, Galway Community Circus, had their insurance costs drastically increased recently, while their only available new policy restricts them from performing on wires no higher than 1.5 metres from the ground.

If the community group does not receive adequate insurance cover before the end of February, they’ll be forced to withdraw up to 150 Irish performers due to insufficient training time for participants.

Producer of Wires Crossed, Becca Clayton, says the event will still go ahead should they be forced to withdraw their performers from the crossing: